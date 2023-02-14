Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Renewal system for building occupancy permit: Sen. Francis "Tol” N. Tolentino proposes a renewal system of every five or seven years for building’s occupancy permit instead of 15 years and to subject the building for thorough inspection by local government units' building officials. During Tuesday’s hearing February 14, 2023 of the Committee on Public Works, Tolentino made the proposal to avoid the effects of a huge magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria recently. “The occupancy permit should not just be a one-time permit. It should be a permit that requires a revalidation every 5 or 7 years to ensure that the building is structurally sound and suitable for safe living condition,” Tolentino said. Under the National Building Code of the Philippines, an occupancy permit, also known as certificate of occupancy, shall be issued and approved first by the respective office of the building official before a building can be occupied. Tolentino also suggested to identify more evacuation centers or safe areas in Metro Manila should a huge magnitude earthquake strikes. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)