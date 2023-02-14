Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Gatchalian defends ARAL program bill: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture Chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian answers queries from fellow senators during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1604 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) program, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. SBN 1604, sponsored by Gatchalian, seeks to create an ARAL program covering basic education students who did not enroll during School Year 2020 to 2021 and those who are below the minimum proficiency levels required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. The ARAL program aims to provide learners with optimal instructional time to ensure mastery of essential competencies and make up for learning loss. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)