February 14, 2023 Amendments in RA 11709 seek to prevent the forced retirement of a number of enlisted personnel: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada justifies the need to amend RA 11709 saying that specific provisions of the law if retained, will result in the forced retirement of a big number of the current 135,000 non-commissioned or enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). “Our total strength in the AFP is 165,000 and 85% are enlisted personnel or a total of 135,000. And if we remove that provision (Section 11 of RA 11709) because the AFP has developing and evolving needs, they might need a certain number of enlisted personnel given their expertise,” Estrada said during the interpellation of Sen. Pia Cayetano on the bill Monday, February 13, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)