Photo Release

February 14, 2023 Rebuilding Navy, Airforce assets: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks whether the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) should focus on rebuilding the naval and air fleets of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Air Force in light of the recent report on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) incursions. With the country’s current issue with China on the WPS, Hontiveros interjected during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1849 sponsored by Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 that most personnel were assigned to the Philippine Army. “This question may not be related at the present time but it is interesting to think about it right now since the Senate is always trying to support the AFP in its modernization program, as well as the treaty-creating body and partner of the President as far as foreign policy is concerned,” Hontiveros said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)