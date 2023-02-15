Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Jinggoy assures SBN1849 will address revolving-door policy: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, assures his colleagues that Senate Bill 1894 which seeks to amend Republic Act 11709 or “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will address the “revolving-door policy” in the military service. Estrada made the assurance after the matter was raised by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III during the interpellation period Tuesday, February 14, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)