Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Charter change not in a priority: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri clarifies queries on charter change during a press briefing Monday, February 14, 2023. According to Zubiri, charter change has not been included in the 20 legislative priorities of the Senate. He said the priority measures under the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) include the Ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Philippine Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) bill, the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) bill, Virology Institute bill, Maharlika bill, among others. “Charter change was never in our agenda. At this point in time, we don’t want to get into a divisive issue and I think this will be a very divisive issue. I think what the country needs to do now is to focus on post-pandemic recovery and reconstruction. That is our priority,” Zubiri said. However, Zubiri said Sen. Robin Padilla, who heads the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, could tackle charter change if he decides to do so. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)