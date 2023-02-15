Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Is there a business plan?: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) during the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies Wednesday, February 15, 2023 if there is a business plan for the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund(MIF). Binay pointed out that it would be easier to convince lawmakers to pass the proposed measure if the proponents of the bill could provide them with the MIF business plan. “How can you envision a return when you don’t even know what is the specific developmental plan?” Binay asked. National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon, in response, told the committee that they are currently working on the proposed sovereign wealth fund and that there would be an investment strategy and risk management strategy. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)