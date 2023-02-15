Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Scrutiny of Maharlika Investment Fund Bill resumes: The Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies chaired by Sen. Mark Villar resumes its scrutiny on measures seeking to establish the country’s sovereign wealth fund Wednesday, February 15, 2023. During the second public hearing on House Bill No. 6608, and Senate Bill Nos. 1670 and 1814, discussions centered on the proposed tax-related incentives for the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) which, according to some of the resource persons, would create an uneven business playing field. “Also in tax benefits, there’s also a provision there where, in lieu of taxes, there would be a percentage of the fund to be returned to certain public service projects. So, would you rather that the fund will not be exempted from any taxes?” Villar asked. Calixto Chikiamco, President of the Federation of Economic Freedom, clarified that they want a levelling of the playing field because the tax exemptions give due advantages to companies investing in the MIF compared to private firms participating in other government-related projects. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)