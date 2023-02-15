Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Plunder for irregularities in MIF: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo wants to ensure that the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) will be beneficial for the country and the Filipino people by making its officials liable for any irregularities that might occur. During Wednesday’s hearing February 15, 2023 of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies, Tulfo admitted that he is still studying the proposed measure and contemplates on filing his own version. “To prevent corruption from entering Maharlika (MIF), my suggestion is that we should not exempt the members of the board from criminal prosecution, especially if there are bad investments due to selfish practices. We should charge them with plunder,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “I am still studying what would be my stand on the Maharlika (MIF), if it will be good for our countrymen, but if I see that it is not, I will not vote for it,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)