Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Why should MIF be exempt from documentary stamp tax?: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino asks Wednesday, February 15, 2023 why the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), which aims to promote economic growth in the country, be exempt from the documentary stamp tax. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies on the proposed sovereign wealth fund, Tolentino asked why documentary stamp taxes on investments, potentially worth billions of pesos, should be exempted. "We will lose much [income]. Assuming my figures are correct, how will you offset this?" Tolentino asked. National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said the money saved from documentary stamp taxes may be used for some projects of the national government, whose funding will come from the MIF and not from the national coffers. Tolentino requested the committee to require the presence of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) representatives in the next hearing to directly answer more tax-related questions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)