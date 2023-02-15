Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Is Maharlika Fund worth investing in?: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, quizzes government finance institutions (GFIs) on the assurance of investment returns from the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) being pushed by the Marcos administration. As the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies resumed its deliberation on the proposed creation of the sovereign wealth fund, Gatchalian observed the lack of details as to how the MIF would be invested in, considering that a "super risk-averse" Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) is set to contribute P50 billion to its initial capital. He also noted statements that the LBP's fund mostly consisted of deposits from local government units, government employees and the agriculture sector. "And these funds are meant to be safeguarded by making wise investments," Gatchalian pointed out. LBP President and Chief Executive Officer Cecilia Borromeo said the bank could invest in the MIF "if it is part of the socio-economic agenda of the national government." Gatchalian sought to address concerns from the banking sector that the MIF would result in unequal playing field and "moral hazards". (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)