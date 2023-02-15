Photo Release

February 15, 2023 EDCOM 2 opens office: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri and Committee on Basic Education Sen. Win Gatchalian lead the unveiling of the office of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) in Pasay City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. They were joined by EDCOM 2 members Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Sen. Sonny Angara, as well as Pasig City Rep. Roman Romulo, House Committee on Basic Education head and EDCOM 2 co-chairperson, and members of the EDCOM Advisory Council and Technical Secretariat. Senate officials, led by Sec. Renato Bantug, likewise attended the event. The EDCOM 2, established through Republic Act No. 11899, is mandated to conduct a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the Philippine education sector and recommend reforms to make the country globally competitive. Under the law, the commission shall accomplish its mandate within three years from its organization. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)