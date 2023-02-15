Photo Release

February 15, 2023 ‘Zubiri-good’ RCEP report: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano welcomes the comprehensive report on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade agreement that Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsored during the plenary session Wednesday, February 15, 2023. While he agrees that the RCEP would benefit and bolster the country’s economy, Cayetano reminded his colleagues in the Senate that there would be some sectors that would be left behind by ratifying the treaty. He urged the senators to immediately provide safeguards and capacity-building measures to ensure that all Filipinos would benefit from this treaty. “Basically, what the Senate President wanted to point out in his comprehensive report was that the RCEP is 'Zubiri-good,'" Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)