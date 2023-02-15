Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Padilla supports RCEP: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla throws his support behind the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement (RCEP) and commends Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri for sponsoring the resolution. During Wednesday’s plenary session February 15, 2023, Padilla said that if the country wants the RCEP to succeed, it should make sure the atmosphere is right for foreign direct investments. "If we want RCEP to succeed, this is the right time because the economists know that trade and investment cannot be separated,” Padilla said in Filipino. “So I hope our colleagues will understand that currently, in the world economy, the Philippines ranks third in terms of strictest regulation when it comes to foreign investment; and when it comes to the Asia Pacific economies, we are 13th out of 14 (economies),” he added. RCEP has been described as the largest regional Free Trade Agreement in the world, accounting for almost a third of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and a combined market that covers a third of the world’s population. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)