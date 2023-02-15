Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Legarda co-sponsors RCEP reso: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda co-sponsors a resolution Wednesday, February 15, 2023 concurring in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP). Legarda said she had carefully weighed the risk of RCEP against the benefits it will bring to the Filipinos. Among others, Legarda said, the country’s “very sensitive agricultural products” would be excluded from the tariff commitments in RCEP. She said RCEP also offers better market access for key Philippine products such as preserved pineapples, coconut juice, papaya and durian in China, Korea and Japan. It also offers additional guaranteed market access for services in Australia, China, Japan, Korea and New Zealand. She said RCEP offers enhanced and stable rules to encourage investments and presents opportunities for the country’s professionals and service providers in the RCEP region. “My decision to lend support to the ratification of RCEP is premised on my conviction that an open, transparent and predictable trade and investment environment generates new opportunities for everyone,” Legarda said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)