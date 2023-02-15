Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Dela Rosa offers to investigate NAIA human trafficking incident: Sen. Ronald “Bato” M. Dela Rosa urges his colleagues to assign the appropriate Senate committee to investigate the alleged illegal activities, including possible human trafficking, that happened recently at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). At the plenary session, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Dela Rosa said that he is "disgusted" by the alleged corrupt practices of certain NAIA employees and Immigration officers that allowed foreign personalities to fly out of the country without pre-departure clearances and other security and immigration measures, as exposed by Sen. Grace Poe in her privilege speech. "They [alleged corrupt NAIA employees and Immigration officers] violate all protocols and laws just to give VIP treatment to these people. What a disgusting incident. I move that you refer this privilege speech to my committee." Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)