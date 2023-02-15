Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Villanueva condemns ridiculous NAIA incident: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses disappointment over an incident of human trafficking at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last February 13, 2023 which he describes as “ridiculous”. Villanueva was reacting to the privilege speech of Sen. Grace Poe Wednesday, February 15, 2023 about an incident that allowed several foreigners to leave the country even without undergoing departure clearance and other security protocols. The said individuals boarded an aircraft with tail no. N9527 operated by a Hong Kong-based leasing company named Cloud Nine No. 1 Leasing Company Limited. “We’re not only talking about national security here or human trafficking but also accountability… This is also an issue of graft and corruption,” Villanueva stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)