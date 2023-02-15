Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Let the axe fall where it may: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses confidence in the ability of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa in conducting a thorough investigation into yet another “human trafficking” activity at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) involving a private aircraft and foreign nationals allegedly in connivance with some airport personnel. “I think heads will roll. I know Sen. Bato very well. He is very capable of investigating this particular problem and we have a saying: let the axe fall where it may,” Estrada said during Wednesday's plenary session, February 15, 2023.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)