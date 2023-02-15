Photo Release

February 15, 2023 JV thanks Poe for exposing human trafficking activity: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses gratitude to Sen. Grace Poe for bringing to the attention of the Senate the latest incident of human trafficking at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) involving a private aircraft and several foreign nationals allegedly in collusion with airport personnel. “I think the senate really has to do its oversight function to make sure that agencies perform at par,” Ejercito said Wednesday, February 15, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)