Photo Release

February 15, 2023 Poe sounds alarm on trafficking of foreign nationals: Committee on Public Services chairperson Sen. Grace Poe calls for a probe on a yet another “human trafficking” scheme at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) involving private aircrafts and foreign nationals. Delivering a privilege speech on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Poe said police and airport authorities failed to stop the departure of a February 13 Dubai-bound flight that carried 10 alien passengers. Only seven, however, were declared before immigration officials. She said a similar incident took place last December, wherein undeclared Chinese nationals were able to skirt pre-flight inspections. “More than just a protocol glitch, the issue digs deeper as it involves national security and human trafficking,” Poe stressed. “Let us not allow private flights in our airports as a highway for human trafficking,” she appealed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)