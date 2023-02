Photo Release

February 16, 2023 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) work with Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) in implementing the Parent Effectiveness Service Program Act (Republic Act No. 11908) to strengthen parental involvement in child development such as preventing bullying. 16 Feb. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN