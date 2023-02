Photo Release

February 16, 2023 Pia all praises for the Filipinas, following narrow loss to Wales at the Pinatar Cup: Seeing the Filipinas play at the highest level is the best embodiment of women empowerment. It sends the message that women are equal partners as men, and they can show what they do best through sports. Thus said Senator Pia S. Cayetano, who heads the Philippine Women's Football Team delegation to the Pinatar Cup.