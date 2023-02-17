Photo Release

February 17, 2023 Angara tackles bills making Philippine products more competitive: Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship chairperson Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the public hearing Thursday, February 16, 2023 on several measures that aim to make Philippine products more competitive. Among those discussed were Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 97, 536, 583, 782, 1041 and 1441, institutionalizing the Poverty Reduction Through Social Entrepreneurship (Present) Program and Promoting Social Enterprises with the poor as primary stakeholders; SBNs 628 and 793 or the National Quality Infrastructure Development Act; SBN 761, institutionalizing the Shared Service Facilities (SSF) Project for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME); SBN 1127 or the Philippine Accreditation Act; SBN 90 or the Exports and Investments Development Act; and SBN 319 or the Domestic Bidders Preference Act. “These (bills) solve a lot of problems with a view towards an industrial policy which not only produces quality goods but also creates quality jobs for our countrymen and perhaps in the future may reverse some of the brain drains which is a priority in certain industries,” Angara said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)