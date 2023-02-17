Photo Release

February 17, 2023 Help farmers, fishermen become entrepreneurs: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla urges the government to prioritize helping farmers and fishers to become entrepreneurs and save them from living in abject poverty. During Thursday’s public hearing February 16, 2023 of the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship, Padilla said the government can help these sectors (farmers and fishermen) to become businessmen who produce, process, and sell their own products by providing them enough training such as knowledge and skills equipping program. “Our Filipino farmers and fishermen remain poor. It's sad to think that those who are providing for our food are the ones on the verge of poverty,” Padilla said in Filipino. Meanwhile, Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) Deputy Administrator Ray R. Elevazo said the CDA will closely coordinate with its mother agency, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to provide a program that will help the farmers and fishermen. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)