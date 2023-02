Photo Release

February 17, 2023 Mandaluyong City: Senator Win Gatchalian wants to make it easier for heirs to file and pay for their estate taxes. This is one of the provisions of Senate Bill 1346, or the Ease of Paying Tax Act, which introduces administrative tax reforms by amending certain provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997. 27 Jan. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN