Photo Release

February 19, 2023 Pasay City: New York-based Soleil Chartered Bank (SCB) has categorically denied issuing a bank certificate that helped third party auditor Global ComRCI consortium win a P6 billion contract with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to audit the revenue of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) prompting Senator Win Gatchalian to call for the immediate termination of the deal. 23 Jan. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN