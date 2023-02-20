Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Ejercito panel hears priority bills on LGUs & education: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the public hearing Monday, February 20, 2023 of the Committee on Local Government (joint with the Committees on Basic Education and Finance) on priority bills aimed at addressing issues in local government units (LGUs) and the basic education system. These bills include the automatic income classification of provinces, cities and municipalities; the formation of the 21st Century School Boards; and the proposed expansion of the Special Education Fund. "These measures are long overdue and are included in the priorities of the Committee," Ejercito said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)