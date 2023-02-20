Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Preparations for 2023 barangay, SK elections: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation, presides over a public inquiry Monday, February 20, 2023 on the status of preparations for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in October this year. The hearing also tackled the alternative modes of voting for highly vulnerable sectors and other concerns of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) such as the lack of technical manpower and field offices in the provinces. Marcos also asked if the ambush of a municipal election officer in Maguindanao before Valentine’s day was related to the upcoming elections. (OS Marcos photo/Senate PRIB)