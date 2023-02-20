Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Smooth, honest polls: Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Monday, February 20, 2023 calls on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to ensure a smooth and honest Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections on October 30. During the resumption of the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation's inquiry on the Comelec's preparations for the upcoming polls, Tulfo said he looks forward to the holding of the Barangay and SK elections, which had been deferred four times since 2016. He also pushed for the automation of the polls in the majority of barangays in the country for accurate and credible results. "It is my earnest hope that the Commission on Elections, the primary guardian of our ballots, will be able to carry out its constitutional mandate smoothly and efficiently," Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)