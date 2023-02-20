Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Win wants stronger local school boards: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Monday, February 20, 2023 underscores the need to strengthen the country’s local school boards by expanding their responsibilities aside from just being involved in budgetary matters or a body that decides on where the Special Education Fund should be spent. During the public hearing of the Committee on Local Government on various proposed measures related to education, Gatchalian said local school boards are one of the most underutilized bodies in local government units and have nothing to do with education policies that should be implemented in the local level. “So the aim of these bills Mr. Chair is to increase the responsibilities and the participation of the local school boards in our localities in terms of education policies,” Gatchalian said, referring to Senate Bill Nos. 155 and 1622 or the 21st Century School Board Act introduced by him and Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, respectively. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)