Photo Release

February 20, 2023 RCEP will provide traders option to choose: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during Monday’s plenary session, February 20, 2023, explains that the Philippines will continue to be part of existing free trade agreements (FTA) with other countries even if it will join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. During the interpellation period on proposed Senate Resolution No. 485, concurring in the ratification of the RCEP, Legarda said the agreement would provide traders more options to choose among the existing FTAs depending on the commitment and preferential arrangement. Legarda added that RCEP is not only for lowering tariffs but would also provide other things like support for micro, small and medium enterprises, and simplification of rules of origin, among others. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)