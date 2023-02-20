Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Preparing the agri sector for RCEP: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa asks the sponsors of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in the Senate how the government is preparing the agriculture sector before the full application of its provisions. Dela Rosa also asked during the period of interpellation on RCEP Monday, February 20, 2023 what are the additional preparations that the government has conducted to fully prepare the farmers once the trade agreement is fully implemented. The senator, however, quickly pointed out that he supports the ratification of the RCEP. “For the record… wherever the Senate goes, I go. Whatever your stand is, as far as the RCEP is concerned, I’m with you,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)