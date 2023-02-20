Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Country’s benefits from RCEP: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the period of interpellation on proposed Senate Resolution No. 485, concurring in the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement Monday, February 20, 2023, asks the sponsors to elaborate on the direct benefits the country would get from the agreement. Villanueva raised the issues of cheaper costs, competitiveness, convenience, among others “but will these complement to our products if we entered (into the treaty)?” Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, one of the sponsors of the resolution, said the country’s products such as semi-conductors, manufacturing, electronics and agricultural products such as pineapples, bananas, coconuts, papaya and even durian could have access to bigger markets such as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Europe, not to mention Japan, China and Korea if the country would join in the RCEP agreement. Villanueva agreed with Zubiri, adding that the importation of raw materials and intermediate goods for production and manufacturing will be cheaper because of reduced tariff rates. “The production and manufacturing, when it grows, it means more jobs, more jobs, more jobs,” Villanueva said. Because of simplified and business-friendly customs procedures and preferential arrangements, Villanueva said it will be convenient to do business with countries who had already joined the RCEP. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)