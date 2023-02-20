Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Poe panel prepares report on New Year's Day airport fiasco: Sen. Grace Poe discloses to media on Monday, February 20, 2023 that the Committee on Public Services is set to release its report on the New Year's Day air traffic control malfunction involving the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). In a press conference, Poe, committee chairperson, said the report, among others, may recommend the upgrading of CAAP's facilities, equipment, and cybersecurity systems; and the creation, through law, of an airport authority to focus on operating the country's gateways, as well as the establishment of the Philippine Transport Safety Board to probe and prevent transportation-related mishaps. The committee report may also look at the possible liabilities of past and incumbent CAAP officers involved in the incident. "The fact that they were allowed to operate without having proper maintenance in the last three years is, in itself, a violation, is, in itself, incompetence or negligence on the part of the management of CAAP," Poe said. (Eira Caberte/OS Poe/Senate PRIB)