Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Zubiri explains RCEP: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri clarifies issues raised by his colleagues during the period of interpellation on proposed Senate Resolution No. 485, concurring to the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), Monday, February 20, 2023. As sponsor of the resolution, Zubiri explained in detail the benefits that could be derived from the trade agreement. He said RCEP is an ASEAN-led free trade agreement (FTA) which consolidates existing regional FTAs into a modern, comprehensive and high quality and a mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement. “It is modern because it updates the coverage of existing Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) FTAs and takes into account emerging trade issues such as electronic commerce, competition, intellectual property and government procurement. It is comprehensive because it covers trade areas that were not previously covered such as small and medium enterprises; high quality because levels of commitment provide more stability and predictability to business and investors,” Zubiri explained. RCEP is a free trade agreement among the Asia-Pacific nations of Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam (Senate PRIB)