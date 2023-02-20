Photo Release

February 20, 2023 Jinggoy files resolution expressing the Senate’s strong opposition vs ICC probe: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files Resolution No. 492 expressing the Senate's strong opposition to the decision of the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) to resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the country related to the war on drugs of the Duterte administration. Estrada, on Monday, February 20, 2023, said the decision of the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber is disrespectful of the Philippines' sovereignty and undermines the country's fully capable judicial system. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)