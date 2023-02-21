Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Jinggoy introduces bill abolishing OMB: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada pursues the abolition of the Optical Media Board (OMB) saying that it has outlived its purpose. “Thesignificant technological advancements in the media landscape rendered the use of video tapes and compact discs as obsolete. Today, movies and television series are consumed through digital and online platforms and streamings ervices. Ang mandato na dapat ginagampanan ng OMB ay hindi na makabuluhan o naaayon sa kasalukuyang panahon,” Estrada said in filing Tuesday, February 21,2023, Senate Bill No. 1904. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)