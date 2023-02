Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Lapu-Lapu City: While an advocacy group is lamenting the persistently low passing rates among Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) takers, Senator Win Gatchalian is pressing the need to fully implement the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713). 16 Feb. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN