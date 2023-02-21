Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Evacuation centers in every city, municipality: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Committee on National Defense and Security, presides over a hearing on proposed measures seeking to establish a mandatory evacuation center in all provinces, cities and municipalities. Dealing with calamities is part of being a Filipino, which is why there is a need to have an effective policy that would ensure that every life is safe from any threat and danger, Estrada said during Tuesday’s proceedings February 21, 2023. “I also consider these measures as pro-poor measures which cater to the urgent needs of the poorest families for safe and decent temporary shelters during emergencies,” Estrada added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)