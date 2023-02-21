Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Establishing evacuation centers: Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go calls for the establishment of evacuation centers in all municipalities, cities, and provinces, saying the government needs to take action before the onslaught of any disaster. During the public hearing of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement on measures seeking to provide rental housing subsidy program and incentives for residential housing by the private sector, Go said Filipinos need temporary shelters that will guarantee their safety, promote their social wellbeing, and guard their welfare while they recover and rebuild their homes and their lives. He hoped for the swift passage of his bill, Senate Bill No. 193 or The Mandatory Evacuation Centers Bill. “Now is the best time to be ready for any calamities and emergencies,” Go said Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Screengrab / Senate PRIB)