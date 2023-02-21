Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Preparedness is key: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. pushes for the construction of more evacuation centers in the Philippines to minimize casualties in times of disasters and calamities. Virtually attending the Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation's hearing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Revilla, citing a study from the United Nations International Organization for Migration, said proper and timely evacuation is effective in saving lives. "Vital infrastructures are crucial in guaranteeing not only the safety of our people when disaster hits but also in giving them an area where they can seek retreat when buildings and structures around them collapse," said Revilla, one of the authors of the measures discussed in the hearing. Revilla recently led a public hearing on the structural integrity of buildings in the country following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)