Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Non-utilization of COVID vaccines: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the investigation Tuesday, February 21, 2023 on the Department of Health's (DOH) failure to release the details of the COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts under the Non-disclosure Agreement (NDA). Tolentino said that during the previous discussions, it was learned that more than 44 million doses of vaccines were not utilized which eventually expired. He said the non-utilization of the vaccines might be because: 1) the vaccines were about to expire when procured; 2) there were systems in place that would prevent the proper distribution of the vaccines; 3) there was lack of proper information obtained on the part of the intended recipients (Filipinos); and 4) there was inexcusable neglect perhaps on the part of those handling the vaccines. Tolentino said the purpose of the hearing was not to ascribe fault to any agency or any private entity “but to enable the public to know how their money was spent and how the systems in place then had been fine-tuned and better implemented.” It also guides the Department of Health and any other agencies to do better in other similar situations. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)