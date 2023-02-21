Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Smuggling activities?: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa reveals long-time allegations that general aviation is being used to smuggle humans, drugs, arms and even gold out of the country. During the Blue Ribbon inquiry Tuesday, February 21, 2023 on the alleged human trafficking incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Dela Rosa said the foreign nationals who were smuggled out of the country last February 13, 2023 could be involved in illegal activities that might harm the Philippines. “It is possible that the passengers were involved in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) shooting or kidnapping incidents or they could be operatives of Chinese intelligence on special operations. That simple incidence has many implications. It is not just a violation of laws, it could reach our national security,” Dela Rosa said. General aviation describes a diverse range of aviation activities and includes all segments of aviation industry except commercial air carriers. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)