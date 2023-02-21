Photo Release

February 21, 2023 On Local Cooperatives Development Fund: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Cooperatives Tuesday, February 21, 2023 on the proposed Local Cooperatives Development Fund Act and the Cooperative Depositors Protection Act. During the hearing Marcos said she had a problem with the proposed establishment of Local Cooperatives Development Fund, particularly on the sourcing of the fund. She clarified that over the years, local government units (LGUs) have fiscal autonomy which was upheld by the Supreme Court. “You cannot meddle with their funding and budgeting. The power lies with them, we know that. That is why I am troubled with the bill, because despite our sincere desire to help our cooperatives, the LGU on the other hand has the power and the right to adjust its own budget and funds. If we interfere with that, believe me, it will be taken to court and you will probably lose,” Marcos said, adding that there should be another way to find the funding for the proposed measure. (Photos from Senate PRIB and Office of Sen. Marcos)