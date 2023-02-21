Photo Release

February 21, 2023 More than human smuggling: Sen. Grace Poe raises on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 irregularities in the authorization of a private flight which allegedly smuggled foreign nationals out of the Philippines. As the Blue Ribbon Committee started its probe on her exposé, Poe said the reported human smuggling at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last February 13 might just be a part of a bigger problem involving government employees and the country's national security. "The more that we look into this flight, more questions arise," said Poe, while enumerating discrepancies between documents from government agencies and questionable pre-flight procedures followed by immigration officers. "This incident raises not only the possible smuggling of individuals, but also non-compliance with airport regulations which puts at risk our national security," she stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)