Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Does PH need more lawyers?: During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero asks if there is a shortage of lawyers in the country and if it is really necessary to burden taxpayers to subsidize tuition and other school expense of law students. "Do we need to have more lawyers or is there a bigger need for additional doctors and nurses?" Escudero asked in Filipino. With an average of 30,000 law students spread across state-funded and private universities and colleges, Escudero estimates that the government would require P3.6 billion per year to fund the program if Senate Bill (SB) No. 1610 or the Free Legal Education Act of 2023 is enacted into law. "Do you really want to spend this much money to make new lawyers?" he added. Escudero then referred the bill to a Technical Working Group to study it further and find possible funding sources to avoid passing an “unfunded law”. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)