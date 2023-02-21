Photo Release

February 21, 2023 Housing program for displaced families: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito says he recognizes the long process, which would take years, to build permanent housing units for displaced families, either because of eviction, demolition, natural or man-made calamities. Presiding over the public hearing of the Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement Tuesday, February 21, 2023 on several bills providing rental housing subsidy program and incentives for residential housing by the private sector, Ejercito said the government must be more creative in finding ways to provide shelter to homeless kababayans even if it is just temporary. “We agree to the bills under consideration today that an interim housing program must be put in place for our people who were unfortunately dislocated. This will give them the opportunity to live in a decent shelter while they await for the completion of a permanent housing project by our government,” Ejercito said. He said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development needs help from the private sector to accomplish its goal of building one million housing units per year or six million units by the end of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s term. “We are lucky that the private sector Is very active in building houses, in helping our government give homes to the Filipinos,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)