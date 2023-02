Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Makati City: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to prioritize the increase of its own capitalization pursuant to RA 11211 or the Act Amending the New Central Bank Act amid a proposal to tap the monetary regulatory agency as a source of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). 10 Feb. 23 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN