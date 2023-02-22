Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Immediate construction of water facilities in Marawi urged: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla urges the government to immediately facilitate the construction of local water facilities in Marawi City as part of its rehabilitation and developmental programs. During Wednesday’s public hearing February 22, 2023 of the Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation and Victims Compensation, Padilla expressed his disappointment over the delays in the improvement of water facilities in Marawi City. “I have talked to previous representatives of LWUA and was given the runaround. Under your watch I hope we can finally solve the problem,” Padilla said in Filipino. Padilla is referring to Atty. Vicente Homer Revil, the newly appointed administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA). In response, Revil vowed to coordinate with all concerned government agencies and do his best to hasten the construction of water facilities in Marawi City. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)