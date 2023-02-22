Photo Release

February 22, 2023 Tolentino on possible security cooperation with New Zealand: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino raises the possibility of the Philippines forging security cooperation with New Zealand similar to what the country has with Japan and the United States. During the meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments on the nomination and ad interim appointments of 16 foreign service officials Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Tolentino asked Kira Christine Azucena, ambassador to New Zealand, her thoughts on the possible joint patrolling between the Philippines and New Zealand, particularly its coastguard. Azucena, in response, said the defense cooperation is very much alive bilaterally between the two countries given that both are in the same Asia Pacific Region and share the same concerns and challenges in keeping the maritime area safe. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)